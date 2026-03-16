Seoul will be marking BTS’ comeback and new album “Arirang” with a monthlong citywide celebration, featuring large-scale public events and fan programs across major landmarks in the capital.

Detailed plans for “BTS The City Arirang Seoul” were unveiled Monday through the group’s global fan platform Weverse. The festival will run from March 20, the day the new album drops, through April 19.

Several landmark events are scheduled for the album’s release day. Media facade displays will illuminate historic sites such as N Seoul Tower and Sungnyemun, one of Seoul's historic Four Great Gates, starting at 7 p.m. Later in the evening, a 15-minute drone light show will light up the skies above Ttukseom Hangang Park beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The celebrations will extend to Gwanghwamun Square, where large outdoor screens will broadcast comeback-related content from 7 p.m. on March 20 until midnight the following day.

Music-synchronized light shows tied to the group’s new songs will also take place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza and the Banpo Bridge Moonlight Rainbow Fountain.

Fans will also be able to take part in interactive programs. A citywide “stamp rally” will invite visitors to collect stamps at key locations, including Yeouido Hangang Park, DDP and Shinsegae Square.

From March 20-22, Yeouido Hangang Park will host the “Love Song Lounge,” offering a music listening space alongside busking performances and photo zones.

Additional installations will appear later in the project, including the “DDP Army Madang” exhibition space from April 6-12 and the “Love Quarter” media program along Cheonggyecheon and near Yongsan Station.

The festival is organized in partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Hybe and more. Organizers said the project also collaborates with companies across the mobility, hospitality, finance and food sectors to enhance the visitor experience. Following the Seoul edition, the project is expected to expand to major cities worldwide.

Supporting partners include Photoism, Samsung, Shinsegae, Kakao T, Seoul City Tour Bus, Paradise City, JW Marriott Hotel, The Westin Josun Seoul, Seoul Dragon City, Compose Coffee, Artisee, Cuchara, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, and Cheonggiwa Town.