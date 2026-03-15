Access restrictions in place at nearby buildings to prevent rooftop viewing and ticketless entry

With less than a week left before BTS’ comeback performance at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, authorities plan to tighten security around 31 buildings surrounding the plaza, according to news reports Sunday.

Police and the Seoul Metropolitan Government recently held talks with the operators of the buildings and reached an agreement for six of the buildings to close their front entrances and allow access only through rear entrances, while urging the remaining 25 buildings to restrict access to rooftops and upper floors.

The move targets attempts to bypass official entry points by entering nearby buildings through rear doors and exiting through front entrances facing the concert area. It aims to prevent people without tickets from trying to sneak in through nearby buildings to watch the concert from rooftops or balconies, which could pose safety risks.

“It is a precautionary step to prevent possible accidents, such as someone falling while watching the concert or throwing objects into crowded areas,” a city official said.

The free BTS concert, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, will celebrate the band’s first performance in nearly four years and be attended by an invited audience of 22,000.

Police estimate that nearly 260,000 people will gather near Daehanmun at Deoksugung, mainly in the northern section of Gwanghwamun Square, where the stage will be set up.

In addition to measures taken by the city, some buildings have also decided to close due to safety concerns. KT West, a building directly adjacent to the square, announced earlier that it will fully close on the day of the concert, with restaurants and cafes inside also suspending operations.

More nearby small merchants are also choosing to close for the day over similar concerns.

“We’re usually open through Saturday and closed on Sunday, but with the crowds expected, we decided to close this Saturday and open on Sunday instead,” said a person surnamed Sung, who runs a Pilates studio near Jonggak Station, in an interview with a local news outlet.

Others, however, are hoping to benefit from the BTS effect.

“The concert starts at 8 p.m., so we may not get many customers during dinner hours, but I think lunchtime will be busy, and I’m hoping sales will be more than triple the usual. We’re also planning a promotion where customers who show they’re part of Army, BTS’ fan community, get extra toppings,” said Kim, who runs a salad restaurant near the square.

The upcoming concert celebrates the release of BTS’ fifth full-length album, “Arirang,” named after Korea’s most famous folk song. The album arrives nearly three years and nine months after the seven members began a hiatus to complete their mandatory military service.

After the comeback concert, the group will begin a large-scale world tour on April 9 at the Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul, with 82 performances scheduled across 34 cities worldwide, including Busan in June.