With hotel packages, retail pop-ups, landmark light shows, fan zones -- capital embraces BTS’ return

As K-pop supergroup BTS prepares for its long-awaited comeback, Seoul is transforming into a sprawling stage for the group’s return.

Across the capital, businesses are rolling out themed experiences tied to “BTS The City Arirang Seoul,” a citywide initiative developed with entertainment company Hybe that invites fans to experience the comeback beyond the concert venue. Public institutions and city landmarks are also joining the celebration, turning large parts of Seoul into a temporary cultural playground.

Among the participants is The Westin Seoul Parnas, which will launch a limited hotel package, “BTS The City Arirang Seoul Journey,” Friday. The package includes a merchandise collection limited to 100 sets, with branded items that include a cushion, blanket, bandana and luggage stickers.

The hotel is also extending the theme to its restaurants. At Asian Live, chefs have introduced a special menu inspired by Korean dishes that BTS has helped popularize internationally, including buckwheat noodles with perilla oil and hanwoo jeon, or savory pancakes with Korean beef.

The hotel’s lobby lounge and bar The Logue is presenting a themed platter called “Global Signature Bite 7,” referencing the group’s favorite number. Inspired by the traditional Korean dish gujeolpan, which includes a combination of nine foods, the platter combines small bites influenced by cuisines from cities visited on BTS’ world tours.

Retail spaces are also joining the celebration. Shinsegae Department Store will open a large-scale BTS pop-up store from Friday through April 12 at the Heritage Museum on the fourth floor of its main store in Seoul.

The exhibition-style space will showcase the group’s new album alongside a range of official merchandise, including the latest fan light sticks. Entry will operate on a reservation system.

City landmarks and public spaces are also taking part. Running from Friday through April 12, “BTS The City Arirang Seoul” blends music, media installations and fan experiences across multiple districts.

On the day the group’s new album is released, Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower will be illuminated with media facade displays inspired by BTS.

Along the Han River, a lounge-style fan space will open at Yeouido Hangang Park, where visitors can relax while listening to BTS music in an open-air setting through Sunday.

More fan-focused activities are planned at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where a temporary fan zone called “Army Madang” will run from April 6 to 12. The space is expected to feature interactive booths and message walls where fans can leave notes celebrating the group’s return.

Elsewhere, parts of Jung-gu, Jongno-gu and Yongsan-gu in central Seoul will be transformed with media installations themed around BTS.