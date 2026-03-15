Authorities in Seoul are preparing extensive security and traffic measures ahead of the BTS comeback concert set for March 21 at Gwanghwamun Square. Here’s what visitors should know.

Entry

Access to the viewing area will be limited to 31 designated gates around the square and nearby Sejong-daero.

Security

Metal detectors will be installed at all gates and bag checks will begin at 7 a.m. Authorities are asking visitors to bring minimal belongings. Police will also deploy CCTV monitoring teams and install barricades and police buses to prevent vehicle attacks.

Crowd control

Police will monitor crowd density in real time and may restrict entry if the area becomes too crowded.

Traffic

Roads around Gwanghwamun — including parts of Sejong-daero, Sajik-ro, Yulgok-ro, Saemunan-ro and Jongno — will be closed in stages.

A section of Sejong-daero between the Gwanghwamun and City Hall intersections will be closed from 9 p.m. on March 20 until 6 a.m. on March 22. Closures will also take place on nearby roads, including Sajik-ro and Yulgok-ro from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 21, and parts of Jongno and Saemunan-ro -- specifically between the Four Seasons Seoul and Seorin intersection -- from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m on the concert evening.

After the show

To prevent congestion after the concert, police said they will work with organizers to guide spectators to nearby subway stations in stages. Authorities may request trains to pass through busy stations — including Euljiro 1-ga Station on Subway No. 2, Jonggak Station on Subway No. 1 and Anguk Station on Subway No. 3 — without stopping if crowds become too dense.

Police also said officers will be pre-positioned in areas such as Itaewon, Hongdae and Seongsu-dong in case concertgoers move there after the event.