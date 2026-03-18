Collaboration drinks released for "BTS The City Arirang Seoul" (Compose Coffee)
Collaboration drinks released for "BTS The City Arirang Seoul" (Compose Coffee)

Compose Coffee said it will unveil two collaboration drinks on Friday as part of "BTS The City Arirang Seoul," a project celebrating the comeback of K-pop group BTS.

The promotion will run from March 20 to April 13 at select stores in Seoul and Goyang, where the project events will take place.

The drinks — The City All-Day Oat and The City Ganache Chocolate Latte — will be introduced as limited-edition menu items.

The City All-Day Oat is an oat latte made with decaffeinated coffee, while The City Ganache Chocolate Latte is a special version of the brand’s popular raw chocolate latte topped with cookie crumble.

Customers who purchase the collaboration drinks will receive a limited-edition straw pick featuring designs from "BTS The City Arirang Seoul," along with a project-themed cup holder.


jwjeon7625@heraldcorp.com