Compose Coffee said it will unveil two collaboration drinks on Friday as part of "BTS The City Arirang Seoul," a project celebrating the comeback of K-pop group BTS.

The promotion will run from March 20 to April 13 at select stores in Seoul and Goyang, where the project events will take place.

The drinks — The City All-Day Oat and The City Ganache Chocolate Latte — will be introduced as limited-edition menu items.

The City All-Day Oat is an oat latte made with decaffeinated coffee, while The City Ganache Chocolate Latte is a special version of the brand’s popular raw chocolate latte topped with cookie crumble.

Customers who purchase the collaboration drinks will receive a limited-edition straw pick featuring designs from "BTS The City Arirang Seoul," along with a project-themed cup holder.