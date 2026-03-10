Cosmax’s Indonesian unit said Tuesday it has signed a research agreement with the National Research and Innovation Agency to build the “Nusantara Skin Microbiome Map,” expanding microbiome research tailored to local skin characteristics.

BRIN, a research institution directly overseen by the Indonesian president, is responsible for managing the country’s national research and development strategy and related research budgets. The agency also conducts research in bio and health sciences and works with private companies to commercialize technologies.

Under the partnership, Cosmax Indonesia plans to develop a microbiome database reflecting the skin characteristics of Indonesian consumers. The research analyzes microbiome traits of 410 participants with healthy and acne-prone skin across three major cities on Java Island: Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

Many Indonesians tend to have oily or combination skin due to the country’s tropical climate, characterized by high temperatures and humidity.

According to research by the Sensory Lab at the Cosmax Indonesia R&I Center, about 80 percent of teenagers and young adults have experienced acne-prone skin, while more than half of women in their 20s report concerns related to acne.

As demand grows in Indonesia for personalized and affordable skin care products, Cosmax plans to use the research findings to develop products tailored to local skin types.

“This joint research agreement will lay the foundation for offering optimal beauty solutions based on skin data from local Indonesian consumers,” said Jeong Min-kyoung, head of Cosmax Indonesia.

“Through collaboration between the public and private sectors, we aim to connect K-beauty with the Indonesian market and drive innovation in the global cosmetics industry.”