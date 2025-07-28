K-pop star joins Jeremy Erlich’s newly launched company for stateside career support while retaining creative control under her label Odd Atelier

Jennie of Blackpink has signed with former Spotify global music head Jeremy Erlich’s newly launched Alta Music Group for US management, in a strategic move to expand her solo activities stateside.

While the exact date of the contract signing has not been disclosed, it is expected to have taken place in July, as reports of the deal surfaced in the US on July 24.

The agreement marks the first artist management signing for Alta Music, an independent, full-service company based in Los Angeles.

Jennie will continue to operate under her label Odd Atelier, which clarified that Alta Music will only oversee her US management and will not be involved in music distribution.

Alta Music Group, launched by Erlich earlier in July, will span management, publishing and recorded music. The company has also secured distribution through Sony Music’s independent distributor The Orchard and entered a co-development partnership with The Black Label — a Seoul-based label helmed by producer Teddy Park, known for his longtime work with Blackpink.

Erlich, who previously helped facilitate Blackpink’s US expansion and co-managed Jennie’s activities, emphasized his long-term vision for artist-centered management.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on the best way to service artists around the world that would create an environment that sets them up for long-term, global success,” Erlich said in a statement. “With Alta, we have the opportunity to do just that — a best-in-class team focused solely on supporting our artists and the music they create. Everything else does not matter.”

Jennie parted ways with YG Entertainment for her solo activities in December 2023, along with other Blackpink members, while maintaining her group contract. Since then, she has expanded her solo career and business through Odd Atelier.