Only K-pop act to make both top lists, Jennie earns global praise for solo debut

Jennie’s first solo LP “Ruby” has been recognized as one of the best albums of 2025 by Rolling Stone and Complex, marking her as the only K-pop artist featured on both lists.

Rolling Stone released its “Best Albums of 2025 So Far” list, Thursday, spotlighting Ruby for its creative reinterpretation of pop and R&B.

“The latest in this year’s series of solo projects from Blackpink’s four members, the quick-moving 'Ruby' leans heavily into the idea that dominated R&B-leaning pop in the ‘00s and ‘10s, sometimes updating them in intriguing fashion,” Rolling Stone wrote. “If there’s any artist whose specter hands over the album, it’s Rihanna.”

Other notable names on the list of 40 selected albums include Bad Bunny’s “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,” Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” and Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s “I Said I Love You First.”

Complex also included Ruby in its best-of list, calling it “a new chapter” in Jennie’s career.

“Ruby puts Jennie’s range of sound on full display,” the outlet wrote. “Tracks like ‘Like Jennie’ are catchy pop perfection, showcasing the artist’s verified performance abilities, while ballads like ‘Twin’ display a softer, more vulnerable side and prove her vocal capabilities.”

Ruby consists of 15 tracks across various genres and was produced by Jennie herself. The project reflects her musical identity and signals her expanded potential as a solo artist.