K-pop star’s contribution to support future doctors, compassionate health care leaders

Jennie of Blackpink has donated 100 million won ($73,000) to the Seoul National University’s College of Medicine.

The university’s development fund committee announced Friday that the K-pop star made the contribution to help nurture future medical professionals with “warm hearts to heal the world.”

Seoul National University plans to use her contribution toward strengthening its educational and research environment while fostering medical leaders who combine clinical excellence with empathy and social awareness.

“We deeply appreciate Jennie’s generosity, which goes beyond financial support and embodies positive influence,” said Kim Jeong-eun, dean of the university’s medical school. “We will do our best to cultivate future leaders who possess compassion, communication skills and a strong sense of responsibility to earn the public’s trust.”

In 2023, Jennie’s label Odd Atelier also donated 100 million won to the same institution, highlighting her ongoing support for the development of future health care professionals.

Meanwhile, Jennie launched Odd Atelier in 2023 as her own management company in support of her solo career.

Her first full-length solo album, “Ruby,” topped various global charts, showcasing her wide-ranging artistic potential and marking a new chapter in her career. The album’s main song “Like Jennie” entered the Billboard main singles chart, the Hot 100, at No. 83 on the chart dated March 22, while B-side “Handlebars (Feat. Dua Lipa)” debuted at No. 80.