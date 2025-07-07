Record-setting Goyang concerts mark group’s first full reunion in nearly two years and launch of long-awaited world tour

GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province — Blackpink made a triumphant return to the stage this weekend, performing for 78,000 fans over two days at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.

The highly anticipated "Deadline" concert not only marked the quartet’s official reunion after nearly two years apart, it also underscored why they remain the most successful girl group in K-pop history.

The emotional impact of seeing all four members — Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa — back onstage together wasn’t lost on the 39,000 fans who filled the stadium, Sunday.

Since signing only group activity contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023, skepticism had swirled about whether the group would ever perform together again. Their full-group return, now confirmed, felt momentous.

For over two hours, the group powered through 27 songs with a set list packed with hits. Interspersed were solo performances that highlighted each member’s growth during their individual careers, delivering moments of renewed synergy that electrified the crowd.

As the thunderous beat of “Kill This Love” blasted through the speakers, the stadium lit up in pink. Blackpink launched into “Pink Venom” with commanding charisma, then seamlessly transitioned through a medley of hits including “How You Like That,” “Playing With Fire” and “Shut Down,” sending the energy in the stadium soaring.

Each member brought a distinct edge to her solo sets.

Jisoo exuded elegance with “Earthquake” and “Your Love.” Lisa, with “New Woman” and “Rockstar,” showcased fierce charisma and unleashed an explosive energy.

Jennie, delivering “Mantra” and “Like Jennie,” had the entire stadium on its feet, leading an arena-wide singalong. And Rose delivered a show-stopping run of “3AM,” “Toxic Till the End” and her global hit “APT.,” bringing the emotional peak of the night.

“We were excited — and a bit nervous — to showcase a mix of group and solo performances that really highlight our different colors,” said Jisoo during the show.

But the highlight was the debut of their brand-new group song, “Jump” — their first full-group release since 2022’s “Born Pink.”

The track opened with sleek beats and individual verses, before shifting into a bright, summery rhythm that had the crowd erupting. The sound felt like a bold evolution from Blackpink’s past hits, while still unmistakably theirs.

“This song is super addictive, isn’t it?” Jisoo asked the crowd. “We wanted you to be the first to hear it. Please give it lots of love when it is released.”

“We’re so grateful to kick off this tour in Goyang. It’s bittersweet to leave, but we can’t wait to meet Blinks all over the world again soon,” Jennie added.

The group is the first K-pop girl group to play the venue, and brought its largest attendance on record on its first time out.

Among the K-pop singers spotted in the crowd were BTS’s J-Hope, Seventeen’s Jeonghan, Mingyu and The8, Twice’s Jihyo and members of Le Sserafim.

Despite the spectacle, the event wasn’t without controversy. Fans in section N3 at the concert venue expressed frustration after paying full price for seats that turned out to have obstructed views due to a large stage screen that wasn’t disclosed during ticketing.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is headed to stadiums across 16 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris and London, for 31 shows in total.