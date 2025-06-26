The first solo studio album from Blackpink’s Jennie was included on “The 50 Best Albums of 2025 So Far” list by Billboard magazine.

The LP “Ruby” is the only album from a K-pop artist on the list published Tuesday in the US.

“She delivers a striking first project that radiates confidence, elegance, and empowerment,” wrote the magazine, and the album “effortlessly blends empowerment through femininity with her newfound creative freedom, showcasing her full control over both the sound and visual direction of her work.”

The album also made the mid-year list of Rolling Stone magazine, published earlier in June, as the sole K-pop entry.

The 15-track LP ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 while five songs made its Hot 100 chart. Three of them sat on the chart in the same week, earning her a record for a K-pop female solo artist.