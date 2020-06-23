 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

How far will Samsung Biologics’ shares soar?

Ranking officials sell shares at $700

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:08       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:08
(Samsung Biologics)
(Samsung Biologics)
Biologics companies are receiving more investor attention than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the question remains if the sudden buoyance is a bubble that can burst at any moment.

Among the publicly traded Korean biologics companies, market watchers are especially eyeing Samsung Biologics, Celltrion and soon-to-be listed SK Biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung Biologics shares especially soared past the 800,000 won ($660) after the Seoul Central District Court denied an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on June 8. Lee is being investigated by prosecutors for allegedly being involved in a supposed fiscal irregularity at Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and US’ Biogen. Samsung maintains that this is only a misunderstanding stemming from different modes of accounting.

Further legal proceedings against Lee were postponed to Friday.

Ahead of what may be another fateful day for Samsung, Samsung Biologics’ ranking officials were seen offloading stocks at values ranging from 695,000 won to 850,000 won.

In the company’s shareholders’ notices filed June 16 and Monday, one official sold 1,800 shares for a total of 1.26 billion won and another sold 271 shares for a sum of 230 million won.

These officials are Samsung Biologics’ vice presidents, respectively responsible for the company’s business innovation and facility management.

Samsung Biologics officials in the past have sold stocks at varying points from 500,000 won to even less. Many still hold thousands in their account, lending hope to investors that the company’s value won’t simply plunge.

Samsung Biologics was established in 2012. It made its initial public offering in 2016, starting off at 136,000 won price-per-share. The initial market cap of the company had been around 9 trillion won. The company on Tuesday ranked third on Korea’s main bourse Kospi in terms of market capitalization, after Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. Samsung Biologics’ market cap neared 53.4 trillion won.

Samsung Biologics shares oscillated between 800,000 won and 806,000 won on Tuesday, at most up 1.64 percent from the day before.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114