Incheon Airport eyes overseas projects for profits

BUSINESS

The No. 2 terminal at Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

Incheon International Airport Corp. said Sunday it is aiming to win new terminal and airport projects in global markets in diversified efforts to boost profits.Incheon Airport is looking to the upcoming terminal and airport projects in the Middle East and emerging markets, such as Istanbul, Saudi Arabia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the country's biggest airport operator said in a statement."Incheon Airport has an expertise in operational readiness and airport transfer, the core technology required to build an airport. It is unrivaled in integrating and stabilizing operating systems based on an advanced baggage handling system and personnel training programs," the statement said.In 2015, Incheon Airport became the consulting firm for the first stage of an airport construction project in Istanbul, which is set to open late this year to handle 90 million passengers per year. In April, the Korean airport company won the bid to operate the 4th terminal of Kuwait International Airport, it said."The company aims to diversify its overseas business models, which currently center on consulting and operating services, into airport development and stake investments in overseas airports," the statement said.Meanwhile, the Incheon International Airport is projected to transport a record total of 69 million passengers by the end of this year, given that more than 33 million passengers have traveled through the airport so far this year, the company said.On Jan. 18, the No. 2 terminal began operations to meet the growing number of users of the "hub airport of Northeast Asia." For this year as of July 18, the number of flights jumped 9.1 percent to 188,264 from 172,520 a year earlier and cargo volumes on international routes climbed 2 percent to 1.46 million tons from 1.43 million tons, it said. (Yonhap)