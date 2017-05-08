[LIVE UPDATE] South Korea votes for new era





9:00 a.m.



The voter turnout as of 9:00 a.m. stood at 9.4 percent, 4 million out of 42.5 million voters nationwide having completed their vote, according to the National Election Commission.



Despite the concerns that the rainy weather may dampen the voter participation, the turnout continued to remain in a steady uptrend. The NEC anticipates that the final turnout by the end of the day, including the two-day early voting results from last week, will make it above the 80 percent mark.







8:34 a.m.



Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea cast his vote with his wife, Kim Jung-sook, in Hongeun Middle School located in Seoul's Seodaemun-gu.



The scene was crowded with citizens and reporters trying to catch a glimpse of the presidential front-runner.



Moon will be staying home until the ballot counting starts in the evening, upon which he will keep watch of the outcome at the National Assembly.



His runner-up rivals -- Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party -- all completed their vote in their respective constituency early in the day.



8:00 a.m.



The voter turnout as of 8:00 a.m. stands at 5.6 percent, with 2.4 million out of 42.5 million voters having completed their vote, according to the National Election Commission.

7:00 a.m.



The voter turnout as of 7:00 a.m. stands at 2.2 percent, with 934,416 out of 42.5 million eligible voters having casted their ballot across the nation, according to the National Election Commission.



The figure is down from the previous presidential election but up from last year's parliamentary vote. Over 10 million early voters, or 26.06 percent of the electorate, are not included in the tally.

6:45 a.m.



Here's how the ballot paper looks. The election is marked for its crowded pack of candidates and consequently a longest ballot paper -- 28.5 centimeters -- enlisting 15 candidates, two of them resigned earlier.

6:05 a.m.



Just a few minutes after polls opened nationwide, people are already waiting in line at a polling station in Seoul's Sanggye district.



6 a.m.



Election Day has arrived. Polls opened at 6 a.m. sharp at over 13,000 locations nationwide. Voting will last 14 hours till 8 p.m.



Fine dust which has prevailed upon the Korean Peninsula over the past few days continued to linger, while some rain was predicted in various parts of the nation later in the day.



Voters have a choice among 13 candidates, although attention is on whether Moon of the Democratic Party of Korea will be able to turn his convincing lead throughout the race into an election victory.



Exit polls will be released as soon as the vote closes at 8 p.m. and the outcome is expected to become clear after midnight.



The National Election Commission expects the vote counting to be completed at around 6 or 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

South Koreans will elect their new leader today, in what could mark a grand finale to eight months of political turmoil that saw sitting President Park Geun-hye ousted by a peaceful grassroots rebellion.It is a crucial vote that will decide the direction of the country over the next five years, amid the global and regional crosscurrents surrounding the Korean Peninsula.A liberal is the favorite to win, but there is the specter of a Trump phenomenon. Will Moon Jae-in take the presidency as polls suggest? Or will Hong Joon-pyo -- with all his unconventional and divisive rhetoric -- eke out an upset victory on “shy-Hong” votes?The following is a real-time running update on Election Day, how it unfolds and who emerges as the winner.