[Election 2017] Gwangju has highest turnout so far; Daegu lowest among 8 cities

Voters cast ballots at a polling station in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 9, 2017. (Yonhap)

Gwangju showed the highest turnout of 61.2 percent among the eight major cities nationwide at the halfway stage of voting today, while Busan ranked last with 52.6 percent.As of 1 p.m. Sejong was ranked second with 60.8 percent, followed by Daejeon with 56.8 percent. Seoul reported a 55.8 percent voter turnout, while the figures for Ulsan, Incheon and Daegu were 54.9 percent, 53.6 percent and 53.1 percent, respectively.By province, North Jeolla topped the list with 61.4 percent, trailed by South Jeolla with 60.5 percent. Jeju and South Chungcheong posted the lowest and second-lowest turnout of 52.7 percent and 54 percent.The figures for the early voting, which was conducted from May 4-5, were included in interim turnout calculation.(kys@heraldcorp.com)