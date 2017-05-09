Voter turnout hits 59.9% as of 2 p.m.

Voters cast ballots at a polling station in Gangnam district, southern Seoul, on May 9, 2017. (Yonhap)

More than half of South Koreans have voted in Wednesday’s presidential election, as of 2 p.m., according to the National Election Committee.Since polls opened at 6 a.m., voter turnout has hit 59.9 percent across 13,964 polling stations and the figure might reach a record 80 percent at this rate, the election watchdog said. The nearly 60 percent turnout so far represents a figure combined with last week’s two-day early voting, which stood at 26.04 percent.In the 2012 presidential election, the final turnout stood at 75.8 percent.A total of 42.48 million people, or 82 percent of South Korea’s population, are eligible to vote in the presidential election. Voting will close at 8 p.m.