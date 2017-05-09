Celebs vote in 2017 presidential election

Many Korean celebrities, from K-pop idols to actors, exercised their right to vote today, sharing post-voting photos and selfies on social media to show that they have also fulfilled their civic duty. They also didn’t forget to encourage their fans to vote.
Here are some celebrities who headed to polling stations this morning.
1. VIXX
|(Jellyfish Entertainment)
2. Rainbow’s Jisook and Seungah
|(Jisook and Seungah`s Instagram)
3. Jung Woo-sung
|(Jung Woo-sung`s Instagram)
Here is a list of other celebrities who voted today.
4. BTS's Rap Monster
|(BTS`s Twitter)
5. Park Shin-hye
|Park Shin-hye, left, and her father (Park Shin-hye`s Instagram)
6. Seolhyun of AOA
|(Seolhyun`s Instagram)
7. Ryu Jun-yeol
|(Ryu Jun-yeol`s Instagram)
8. Kim Hee-sun
|(Kim Hee-sun`s Instagram)
9. Hwang Chi-yeul
|(Hwang Chi-yeul`s Instagram)
10. Han Chae-young
|(Han Chae-young`s Instagram)
11. Yui of K-pop girl group After School
|(Yui`s Instagram)
12. K-pop girl group Gugudan
|(Gugudan`s Twitter)
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)