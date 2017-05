Celebs vote in 2017 presidential election

(Jellyfish Entertainment)

(Jisook and Seungah`s Instagram)

(Jung Woo-sung`s Instagram)

(BTS`s Twitter)

Park Shin-hye, left, and her father (Park Shin-hye`s Instagram)

(Seolhyun`s Instagram)

(Ryu Jun-yeol`s Instagram)

(Kim Hee-sun`s Instagram)

(Hwang Chi-yeul`s Instagram)

(Han Chae-young`s Instagram)

(Yui`s Instagram)

(Gugudan`s Twitter)

It’s Election Day, and the polls are open to celebrities and citizens alike.Many Korean celebrities, from K-pop idols to actors, exercised their right to vote today, sharing post-voting photos and selfies on social media to show that they have also fulfilled their civic duty. They also didn’t forget to encourage their fans to vote.Here are some celebrities who headed to polling stations this morning.1. VIXXA photo released by VIXX’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment Tuesday is proof that all six members cast their ballots, some of them showing their vote marks on their hands at polling stations. The group leader N is seen holding a piece of paper that reads “Let’s vote on May 9.”2. Rainbow’s Jisook and SeungahJisook of Rainbow took to the Instagram to share a photo of herself taken at the polling station. She captioned the photo, “I voted in this fresh morning. Let’s vote together!” Her band mate Seungah also shared the post-voting photo on her Instagram with a message encouraging fans to vote.3. Jung Woo-sungJung Woo-sung, an actor who is also known for his political remarks, also proved with an Instagram photo that he was among the voters.Here is a list of other celebrities who voted today.4. BTS's Rap Monster5. Park Shin-hye6. Seolhyun of AOA7. Ryu Jun-yeol8. Kim Hee-sun9. Hwang Chi-yeul10. Han Chae-young11. Yui of K-pop girl group After School12. K-pop girl group GugudanBy Hong Dam-young ( lotus@heraldcorp.com