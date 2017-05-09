Samsung Display’s plant on fire

Celebs vote in 2017 presidential election

Published : 2017-05-09 14:54
Updated : 2017-05-09 15:13

It’s Election Day, and the polls are open to celebrities and citizens alike.

Many Korean celebrities, from K-pop idols to actors, exercised their right to vote today, sharing post-voting photos and selfies on social media to show that they have also fulfilled their civic duty. They also didn’t forget to encourage their fans to vote. 

Here are some celebrities who headed to polling stations this morning.

1. VIXX

(Jellyfish Entertainment)
A photo released by VIXX’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment Tuesday is proof that all six members cast their ballots, some of them showing their vote marks on their hands at polling stations. The group leader N is seen holding a piece of paper that reads “Let’s vote on May 9.” 

2. Rainbow’s Jisook and Seungah 
(Jisook and Seungah`s Instagram)
Jisook of Rainbow took to the Instagram to share a photo of herself taken at the polling station. She captioned the photo, “I voted in this fresh morning. Let’s vote together!” Her band mate Seungah also shared the post-voting photo on her Instagram with a message encouraging fans to vote.

3. Jung Woo-sung
(Jung Woo-sung`s Instagram)
Jung Woo-sung, an actor who is also known for his political remarks, also proved with an Instagram photo that he was among the voters. 

Here is a list of other celebrities who voted today.  

4. BTS's Rap Monster
(BTS`s Twitter)

5. Park Shin-hye
Park Shin-hye, left, and her father (Park Shin-hye`s Instagram)

6. Seolhyun of AOA 
(Seolhyun`s Instagram)

7. Ryu Jun-yeol

(Ryu Jun-yeol`s Instagram)

8. Kim Hee-sun
(Kim Hee-sun`s Instagram)

9. Hwang Chi-yeul 
(Hwang Chi-yeul`s Instagram)

10. Han Chae-young
(Han Chae-young`s Instagram)

11. Yui of K-pop girl group After School 
(Yui`s Instagram)

12. K-pop girl group Gugudan 
(Gugudan`s Twitter)

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

