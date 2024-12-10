[Herald Interview] Ock Joo-hyun and Frank Wildhorn: Soulful composer meets his soulful singer in ‘Mata Hari’

Musical actor Ock Joo-hyun (left) and composer Frank Wildhorn pose for photos during an interview on Friday at LG Art Center in Seoul. (EMK Musical Company)

K-pop idol-turned-musical actor Ock Joo-hyun has experienced events that made her wonder, "Can something like this really happen?" "That was the case with MERS, and later with COVID-19," she noted. "When the entire nation is shaken, the arts are always hit the hardest. In a way, it’s only natural because we can’t afford that kind of ease."

The actor shared these thoughts during an interview with reporters on Friday, immediately after the opening performance of the “Mata Hari” musical, currently in its fourth run at LG Arts Center. The performance took place just three days after President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law threw the nation into turmoil.

Reflecting on the current situation, she added, "When martial law was declared, I thought, 'This is just like COVID-19 -- another unpredictable situation.' I don’t know how things will unfold now or in the future, but one thing is certain: Life is always unpredictable. That’s why I’ve decided to live each moment diligently, making the most of the time given to me."

Ock revealed that her driving force has always been the desire to overcome feelings of inadequacy and embarrassment on stage. She has devoted herself to improving and maintaining her vocal abilities to ensure a seamless connection between her acting and singing as a stage performer.

“When I reflect on those efforts, I feel it’s one aspect of my journey worth acknowledging,” the 44-year-old said, reflecting on almost 20 years in the musical industry.

Ock, who debuted as a lead vocal of girl group Fin.K.L in 1998, began her stage career with “Aida” in 2005. Since then, she has been part of many hit musical productions including “Rebecca,” “Wicked,” “Marie Antoinette” and “Redbook.”

“Mata Hari” holds a special place in Ock's heart, as composer Frank Wildhorn drew inspiration from her to create its music.

“Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Julie Andrews and Linda Eder have all been sources of inspiration. Just like them, listening to Julia (Ock)’s voice inspired me as well,” said Wildhorn, who was also at the press conference.

The American composer first heard Ock’s voice about a decade ago. Around the same time, he and an executive from EMK Musical Company — the Korean production company that would later bring “Mata Hari” to life — were discussing the concept of a musical built around a strong female lead. These two moments, which Wildhorn describes as "just like fate," ultimately paved the way for the creation of “Mata Hari," powered by Wildhorn, playwright Ivan Menchell and lyricist Jack Murphy.

“One of the rules that I try to follow in my own shows is characters that are bigger than life in situations where the stakes are so high. Certainly, Mata Hari is a character bigger than life. Certainly, the stakes are so high,” he remarked, adding that “(Ock) is a very soulful, wonderful musician and she's like writing for a whole orchestra and a song's best friend and that's the most you could say about a singer.”