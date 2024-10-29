Hybe apologizes over controversial internal documents, reassigns writer

Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang on Tuesday apologized over the recent disclosure of an internal document that contained controversial remarks about K-pop artists. The document, intended for Hybe executives as part of an industry trends review on a weekly basis, surfaced during a National Assembly audit on Thursday and has since sparked widespread backlash.

“I bow my head in apology to the artists, industry colleagues and fans affected by the language used in our monitoring document, which was highlighted during an audit of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee at the National Assembly on Oct. 24,” Lee said in a press statement.

According to Lee, the document was initially created to gather and share various reactions and opinions on the industry among select leadership members. He admitted that the contents were deeply inappropriate and acknowledged the insensitivity in how opinions and personal views were documented and shared.

The document, revealed by Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, included harsh and derogatory remarks about K-pop artists outside Hybe, with personal opinions and judgments added by the writer.

“We sincerely apologize to the innocent artists and industry members who have suffered from misinterpretations, including unfounded suspicions of reverse viral marketing. This incident has brought them unnecessary harm and distress,” Lee added.

Lee emphasized that Hybe is actively reaching out to apologize directly to the artists and companies mentioned.

“We are also conveying our official apology to all artists under Hybe who have unfairly faced criticism due to this issue,” he stated.

Lee also assured stakeholders that Hybe has taken immediate action by ceasing the creation of such monitoring documents. He pledged to strengthen internal controls to prevent similar issues from arising in the future, acknowledging “a lack of awareness within our leadership about the consequences of such monitoring practices.”