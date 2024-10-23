[Herald Interview] Decoufle casts spell with 'Shazam!' to discover beautiful traces of time

Philippe Decoufle speaks in a group interview with reporters at LG Arts Center in Seoul on Tuesday. (LG Arts Center)

Most of the dancers and musicians from the original cast have returned for this performance. Now middle-aged, the dancers will share the stage with video footage of their younger selves, and Decoufle himself will make an appearance in the show’s opening.

Originally created in 1998 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, “Shazam!” has been performed over 200 times at major venues worldwide. The production pays homage to analog film techniques, and in 2021, was revamped to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Decoufle’s company, Decoufle Company d’Art.

Philippe Decoufle, the master of French multidisciplinary performance arts, is set to bring his iconic production "Shazam!" back to Seoul, almost 25 years after its 1999 performance at the Seoul Arts Center. The show will be performed at the LG Arts Center from Friday through Sunday.

Decoufle encouraged audiences “to look for the beautiful traces of time left on the dancers' bodies.”

"I believe people become more beautiful as they age. A dancer who was 25 at the time of the premiere is now 52, but still performs solo dances with incredible grace," he said in a group interview with reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, if they used to lift their leg 180 degrees, the angle may be a bit less now. But even if the angles are lower, they retain 95 percent of their former technique. The missing 5 percent is made up by the presence they've gained through years of experience."

Decoufle explained that his long-standing collaboration with the same dancers stems from his deep respect for humanity.

"Dancers are not just artists; they are human beings with meaning and value. Each person's role and talent cannot be replaced by someone else."

Decoufle often incorporates his own video footage into his stage productions. In “Shazam!” he layers live performances with video footage, blurring the line between reality and illusion.

"We could say ‘Shazam!’ is a blend of film and dance. The overlap of the on-screen dancers with those on stage allows us to witness the passage of time.”

He noted that he never considered casting new dancers for the revival.

"If we show footage from the 1998 performance, but the dancers on stage are different dancers, it would break the connection. I thought it’s important to honor the original charm by working with those who helped create it."

Emphasizing the irreplaceable quality of live performance, he continued, "The emotional impact of watching dancers in the same space as the audience is vastly different from what a screen can provide. Dance, with its inherent risks, is something no other medium can replace."