[Herald Interview] Go Jun likens end of 'Snow White Must Die – Black Out' to breakup

[Herald Interview] Go Jun likens end of 'Snow White Must Die – Black Out' to breakupBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 15:29
Actor Kim Jun-ho, better known by his stage name Go Jun, recalled feeling a deep sadness after the airing of the final episode of "Snow White Must Die – Black Out" -- a feeling like breaking up with a girlfriend.
"It was both touching and bittersweet, like being heartbroken," said Go, during an interview with a group of reporters on Oct. 7.
"I had never enjoyed (filming) a drama this much before. I got deeply immersed in it, as if I had been in a relationship for about two months, and (when it ended), it felt like I had parted ways with someone," said Go.
The MBC thriller "Snow White Must Die – Black Out," despite being shelved for two years after filming and airing alongside popular shows such as SBS' "Good Partner," defied expectations and became a hit -- riding high on rave reviews for its tightly woven script and the exceptional performances of its actors.
The series saw a surge in viewership ratings during its run, starting from the two percent range and ending with a peak viewership rating of 8.8 percent.
In the series, Go plays an elite detective who tries to help the protagonist, Jeong-woo (played by Byun Yo-han), prove his innocence in a wrongful conviction involving two murders.
The series marks Go's return to the small screen after almost four years. According to Go, the break left him both mentally and physically worn out.
"Before filming the drama, I had major surgery on my leg. Both the anterior and lateral ligaments in my leg were completely torn, leaving only the posterior ligament intact. I underwent two surgeries, resulting in the long hiatus," he said.
"I couldn’t take on projects that came my way, and I even received an offer for a car commercial, but the first scene (of the commercial) was a jogging scene," he said. "I couldn’t walk and was bedridden, and with projects slipping away, I ended up falling into depression," he added.
However, the dismal situation paved a new path for him.
"While receiving treatment, I was prescribed antidepressants and psychiatric medication, and around that time, art therapy was suggested to me," he said.
"Up until high school, my daily routine was drawing and dancing instead of studying. But I had forgotten about that while I was focused on acting. I started doing what I used to do and, coincidentally, it was recommended that I start drawing once more. Then, unbelievably, I was invited to New York," said Go.
In January, Go was invited to "SoHo's Got Seoul," an exhibition showcasing the works of Korean artists, alongside singer Solbi and actor Lee Min-woo.
Building on this experience in the US, Go plans to venture into Hollywood.
"I've admired Hollywood movies since I was young," he said, stating that he had meetings in Hollywood after the New York exhibition earlier this year.
"I received positive feedback in Hollywood and was told that with my appearance and physique, I have a good chance," said. "I will continue to create opportunities moving forward."
