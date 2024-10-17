[Herald Interview] Go Jun likens end of 'Snow White Must Die – Black Out' to breakup

Actor Kim Jun-ho, better known by his stage name Go Jun, recalled feeling a deep sadness after the airing of the final episode of "Snow White Must Die – Black Out" -- a feeling like breaking up with a girlfriend.

"It was both touching and bittersweet, like being heartbroken," said Go, during an interview with a group of reporters on Oct. 7.

"I had never enjoyed (filming) a drama this much before. I got deeply immersed in it, as if I had been in a relationship for about two months, and (when it ended), it felt like I had parted ways with someone," said Go.

The MBC thriller "Snow White Must Die – Black Out," despite being shelved for two years after filming and airing alongside popular shows such as SBS' "Good Partner," defied expectations and became a hit -- riding high on rave reviews for its tightly woven script and the exceptional performances of its actors.

The series saw a surge in viewership ratings during its run, starting from the two percent range and ending with a peak viewership rating of 8.8 percent.

In the series, Go plays an elite detective who tries to help the protagonist, Jeong-woo (played by Byun Yo-han), prove his innocence in a wrongful conviction involving two murders.