Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested 16 years after murdering girlfriend, hiding body in cement
-
2
[Online Predators] Online reviews of sex tourism in Southeast Asia proliferate
-
3
Pikki Pikki dance: Korean cheerleader dance routine takes social media by storm
-
4
[Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
5
[Herald Review] 'Culinary Class Wars': fresh, creative survival show minus the drama
-
6
Middle East’s big AI push lures Korean tech firms
-
7
Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
-
8
[Grace Kao] NewJeans fights Hybe for their survival
-
9
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
10
NK nuclear test 'possible' around US election in Nov., says Yoon aide
Super Junior-D&E returns with 6th EP ‘Inevitable’By Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 11:29
Super Junior-D&E, a duo consisting of Donghae and Eunhyuk of legendary K-pop boy group Super Junior, made its much-anticipated return with the release of “Inevitable.”
The mini-album dropped Wednesday on various online music platforms, marking the beginning of their latest promotional activities.
The title track, “Go High,” is a hip hop-based song featuring a powerful blend of drums and bass.
With witty lyrics that express the duo's adventurous spirit and reflect its motto of "trying everything,” the track is fresh and invigorating.
The album also includes five other tracks titled “Break,” “Run Away,” “Only You,” “Eau De Perfume” and “Plausible Hypothesis.”
Each song showcases Super Junior-D&E’s unique musical identity while highlighting the duo's evolved sound and maturity.
Super Junior-D&E;s world tour, “Eclipse,” kicks off at the SK Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, Sept. 28-29.
Super Junior-D&E is the fifth official unit of Super Junior that debuted in 2011.
More from Headlines
-
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years