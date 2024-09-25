Super Junior-D&E returns with 6th EP ‘Inevitable’

Super Junior-D&E, a duo consisting of Donghae and Eunhyuk of legendary K-pop boy group Super Junior, made its much-anticipated return with the release of “Inevitable.”

The mini-album dropped Wednesday on various online music platforms, marking the beginning of their latest promotional activities.

The title track, “Go High,” is a hip hop-based song featuring a powerful blend of drums and bass.

With witty lyrics that express the duo's adventurous spirit and reflect its motto of "trying everything,” the track is fresh and invigorating.

The album also includes five other tracks titled “Break,” “Run Away,” “Only You,” “Eau De Perfume” and “Plausible Hypothesis.”

Each song showcases Super Junior-D&E’s unique musical identity while highlighting the duo's evolved sound and maturity.

Super Junior-D&E;s world tour, “Eclipse,” kicks off at the SK Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, Sept. 28-29.

Super Junior-D&E is the fifth official unit of Super Junior that debuted in 2011.