Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks

Most Popular
-
6
[Graphic News] Five Korean universities make global top 100
-
7
Man, now father of two, says he regrets killing mom 13 years ago
-
8
Scorching heat to continue, but rain expected over weekend
-
9
Billie Eilish to make Korean TV debut with 'The Seasons - Zico's Artist'
-
10
Seoul mulls 'arms support' for Ukraine after Russia-NK pact
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talksBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : June 21, 2024 - 15:14
Seoul on Friday summoned Georgy Zinoviev, ambassador of Russia to South Korea, to express its discontent over the elevated ties between North Korea and Russia that would commit each country to provide military assistance in the event of armed aggression to the other.
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun summoned Zinoviev to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Seoul and explained Seoul's stance on the bilateral pact of North Korea and Russia signed Wednesday.
On his way to the Foreign Affairs Ministry Headquarters, Zinoviev said "Annyeong hashimnikka" -- a formal way of greeting in the Korean language -- to reporters as he was inundated with questions related to the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Zinoviev assumed the position of Russian Ambassador to South Korea in January.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to expand visa, job options for foreign students
-
Korean equipment makers target booming infrastructure markets
-
Scorching heat to continue, but rain expected over weekend