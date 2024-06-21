Home

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over Kim-Putin talks

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : June 21, 2024 - 15:14

    • Link copied

Georgy Zinoviev, ambassador of Russia to South Korea (Yonhap) Georgy Zinoviev, ambassador of Russia to South Korea (Yonhap)

Seoul on Friday summoned Georgy Zinoviev, ambassador of Russia to South Korea, to express its discontent over the elevated ties between North Korea and Russia that would commit each country to provide military assistance in the event of armed aggression to the other.

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun summoned Zinoviev to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Seoul and explained Seoul's stance on the bilateral pact of North Korea and Russia signed Wednesday.

On his way to the Foreign Affairs Ministry Headquarters, Zinoviev said "Annyeong hashimnikka" -- a formal way of greeting in the Korean language -- to reporters as he was inundated with questions related to the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Zinoviev assumed the position of Russian Ambassador to South Korea in January.

