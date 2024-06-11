S. Korea eyes $6b of new deals in Turkmenistan on Yoon visit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan -- South Korean firms were working to secure up to $6 billion in construction bids in Turkmenistan's gas sector, as President Yoon Suk Yeol continued his tour of Central Asia on Tuesday.

A forum of business leaders from the two countries on Tuesday also strengthened their commitment to a wider scope of cooperation, while acknowledging the $5 billion worth of bids in Turkmenistan in the past decade, the most from South Korea's perspective among all Central Asian countries.

Hyundai Engineering signed two new deals Monday -- one to build a new natural gas processing facility for desulfurization in eastern Turkmenistan and the other to restore the operation of the Kiyanly Polymer Plant to full capacity on the Caspian coast in westernmost Turkmenistan.

The new deal will allow Hyundai Engineering to build its second desulfurization facility in the Galkynish Gas Field in Turkmenistan's Mary province, some 350 kilometers east of Ashgabat, following another built in 2009.

Hyundai Engineering's reconstruction of its Kiyanly Polymer Plant will help put it back into action. Operations have been suspended since last year due to an accident by a local operator. Before the accident, the plant had used natural gas to produce some 380,000 metric tons of polyethylene and 81,000 metric tons of polypropylene since its commissioning in 2018.

If the reconstruction is successful, Hyundai Engineering will be tasked with operating and managing the facility through a follow-up deal, according to Park.

Meanwhile, Daewoo Engineering & Construction is seeking a bid to build two plants, producing urea and ammonia, in Kiyanly on the Caspian coast.

Combined, the three deals could be worth up to $6 billion to South Korean companies, Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, told reporters at a briefing held in Ashgabat on Monday night. Yoon's office declined to clarify how much each deal was worth, citing ongoing business processes.