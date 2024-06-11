Most Popular
-
1
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
2
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
3
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
-
4
US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
-
5
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
-
6
Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
-
7
North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
-
8
[KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
-
9
Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
-
10
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
S. Korea eyes $6b of new deals in Turkmenistan on Yoon visit
Business forum looks back on $5b of S. Korean deals in Turkmenistan, looks forward to broader future.By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : June 11, 2024 - 15:43
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan -- South Korean firms were working to secure up to $6 billion in construction bids in Turkmenistan's gas sector, as President Yoon Suk Yeol continued his tour of Central Asia on Tuesday.
A forum of business leaders from the two countries on Tuesday also strengthened their commitment to a wider scope of cooperation, while acknowledging the $5 billion worth of bids in Turkmenistan in the past decade, the most from South Korea's perspective among all Central Asian countries.
Hyundai Engineering signed two new deals Monday -- one to build a new natural gas processing facility for desulfurization in eastern Turkmenistan and the other to restore the operation of the Kiyanly Polymer Plant to full capacity on the Caspian coast in westernmost Turkmenistan.
The new deal will allow Hyundai Engineering to build its second desulfurization facility in the Galkynish Gas Field in Turkmenistan's Mary province, some 350 kilometers east of Ashgabat, following another built in 2009.
Hyundai Engineering's reconstruction of its Kiyanly Polymer Plant will help put it back into action. Operations have been suspended since last year due to an accident by a local operator. Before the accident, the plant had used natural gas to produce some 380,000 metric tons of polyethylene and 81,000 metric tons of polypropylene since its commissioning in 2018.
If the reconstruction is successful, Hyundai Engineering will be tasked with operating and managing the facility through a follow-up deal, according to Park.
Meanwhile, Daewoo Engineering & Construction is seeking a bid to build two plants, producing urea and ammonia, in Kiyanly on the Caspian coast.
Combined, the three deals could be worth up to $6 billion to South Korean companies, Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, told reporters at a briefing held in Ashgabat on Monday night. Yoon's office declined to clarify how much each deal was worth, citing ongoing business processes.
Park said South Korea is seeking more opportunities for business engagement in Turkmenistan.
For example, Park pointed to a new road cleaning vehicle renewal bid by the Turkmen government that kicks off this year. Park said car exports amounted to over half of South Korea's exports to Turkmenistan of $17 million. He added that vehicles that Korea exported included buses, taxis, military-purpose vehicles and official state cars.
Shortly before Yoon's state visit, the two countries agreed to more than double the number of flights each week between Seoul and Ashgabat, from two to five.
"Turkmenistan is a transport hub that serves as a gateway to Europe via the Caspian Sea, so there is much room for cooperation," Park said.
Park Sang-woo, minister of land, infrastructure and transport, also highlighted that Turkmenistan has been seeking to revamp an old railroad stretching over 1,100 kilometers from Turkmenbashi of westernmost Turkmenistan to Turkmenabat in the east, which would herald new business opportunities for South Korean companies to join in the project.
The two countries are jointly building two multipurpose carriers following a $41 million shipbuilding deal signed in September, involving Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology, based in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.
Meanwhile, Yoon departed Ashgabat to fly to Astana, Kazakhstan -- Yoon's second destination of the three Central Asia countries -- after attending the business forum and meeting with Turkmenistan's "national leader" and Chair of People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
During Yoon's state visit, eight documents were signed, plus a joint statement.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
Democratic Party takes key Assembly committee chair posts
-
S. Korea can be catalyst in unlocking Africa's mining: Eritrean President