Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan to discuss economy, energy

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right, front row) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (right, front row) receive bouquets of flowers from children as they disembarked on the Air Force One at Ashgabat International Airport in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Monday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan -- President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Ashgabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, on Monday, kicking off consecutive state visits to three Central Asia countries aimed at strengthening economic ties and securing a stable supply of critical minerals.

Shortly after landing, Yoon will meet Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and hold talks, followed by the signing of nonbinding bilateral deals.

It would be the second time for Yoon to meet Berdymukamedov, after their first encounter at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, said in a briefing Friday that the state visit to Turkmenistan will "lay out an institutional foundation" to boost trade, given that Turkmenistan "is seeking to nurture its petrochemicals industry and other energy-related industries" to end its dependency on natural gas exports.

South Korea and Turkmenistan established diplomatic ties in 1992, just a year after Turkmenistan's independence, and forged a "mutually beneficial partnership" in 2008 to allow more South Korean firms to engage in energy and chemical plant construction projects in Turkmenistan.

As of 2023, the annual trade volume between South Korea and Turkmenistan amounted to $17 million.

Seoul has pointed to the growth potential of the country whose gas reserves are estimated to represent about 10 percent of the global reserves -- fourth highest in the world -- according to the World Bank figures. Nearly three-fourths of Turkmenistan's export items stem from the gas industry.