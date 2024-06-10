Most Popular
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan to discuss economy, energy
Yoon begins 1st overseas trip since December, accompanied by first ladyBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : June 10, 2024 - 19:08
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan -- President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Ashgabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, on Monday, kicking off consecutive state visits to three Central Asia countries aimed at strengthening economic ties and securing a stable supply of critical minerals.
Shortly after landing, Yoon will meet Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov and hold talks, followed by the signing of nonbinding bilateral deals.
It would be the second time for Yoon to meet Berdymukamedov, after their first encounter at the United Nations General Assembly in September.
Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, said in a briefing Friday that the state visit to Turkmenistan will "lay out an institutional foundation" to boost trade, given that Turkmenistan "is seeking to nurture its petrochemicals industry and other energy-related industries" to end its dependency on natural gas exports.
South Korea and Turkmenistan established diplomatic ties in 1992, just a year after Turkmenistan's independence, and forged a "mutually beneficial partnership" in 2008 to allow more South Korean firms to engage in energy and chemical plant construction projects in Turkmenistan.
As of 2023, the annual trade volume between South Korea and Turkmenistan amounted to $17 million.
Seoul has pointed to the growth potential of the country whose gas reserves are estimated to represent about 10 percent of the global reserves -- fourth highest in the world -- according to the World Bank figures. Nearly three-fourths of Turkmenistan's export items stem from the gas industry.
Yoon is the third South Korean head of state to have visited the country of some 7 million, according to the presidential office. Since former President Park Geun-hye visited Turkmenistan in 2014, every South Korean leader has followed suit.
Yoon is visiting Central Asia for the first time since his inauguration in May 2022. He also will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week.
The trips are expected to help more South Korean firms foray into the region and lay the groundwork for dialogue with Central Asia. In the meantime, South Korea, a global electronics and automotive manufacturing powerhouse that lacks domestic natural resources, is looking to ensure critical minerals supply chain stability with bolstered ties in the region.
Later Monday, Yoon will visit the National Independence Park in Ashgabat for a flower-laying ceremony, commemorating Turkmenistan's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Yoon will also attend a state dinner hosted by the 42-year-old Turkmen president who in 2022 succeeded his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who now leads the independent People's Council of Turkmenistan that has the power to amend the constitution.
Monday's event will mark Yoon's first diplomatic engagement overseas since December, when Yoon and Kim visited the Netherlands to discuss a semiconductor partnership.
Yoon's plan to visit Germany and Denmark in February was postponed, according to a presidential office announcement just four days before the scheduled departure. Yoon's office has yet to disclose the rescheduled date.
Yoon is to depart Turkmenistan on Tuesday after attending a business forum involving the two countries' business leaders and meeting the People's Council Chair Berdymukamedov, also known as the "national leader."
