Yoon on state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan next week

President Yoon Suk Yeol will be on a state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week to cement Seoul's business ties with Central Asian countries, according to the presidential office on Friday.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will embark on the trip on Monday and are scheduled to wrap up their visit on June 15.

Seoul will work to integrate South Korea's innovation prowess with Central Asian countries' potential for economic development, based on strong trust and solidarity, Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, told reporters in a briefing.

Also, Yoon will discuss with leaders of the three countries ways to enhance their respective bilateral partnership in the fields of not only energy and chemical plant construction, but also health care, education and critical minerals supply, Kim said.

In line with the visits, South Korea is planning to kick off a six-way summit next year with Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and host its first batch of meetings in South Korea, according to Yoon's office on Friday.

Moreover, Yoon will expand South Korea's presence in the diplomatic arena with the so-called K-Silkroad Initiative, seeking a blueprint for multilateral relationship building, with the region home to hundreds of thousands of members of the Korean diaspora called Koryoin, following Yoon's summit with leaders of island countries on the Pacific Oceans last year and African countries earlier this week.

Yoon and his wife Kim will arrive in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Monday. Yoon will hold talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow Monday, and with his father and People's Council of Turkmenistan Chair Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Yoon will fly to Astana, Kazakhstan, and hold a summit with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday.

Flying over to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday, Yoon will be received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday. Yoon will depart Tashkent Saturday, before visiting Samarkand in east-central Uzbekistan, considered one of the oldest cities of Central Asia.

Each country will host a business summit involving South Korean business leaders. A senior official of the presidential office said Friday it could not provide details about which business entities from South Korea will accompany Yoon on his trip.