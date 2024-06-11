Seongsu Pass offers discounts for foreign travelers

South Korean inbound tourism service platform Creatrip has launched the “Seongsu Pass” online voucher for foreign travelers eager to explore the trendy area of Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul.

Seongsu-dong is one of the three beloved travel destinations in the capital among travelers, behind only shopping district Myeong-dong and nightlife district Hongdae, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.

The Seongsu Pass, launched earlier this month, offers foreign tourists the opportunity to enjoy benefits from popular pop-up stores, fashion brands as well as food and beverage shops in Seongsu-dong.

“Tourists can enjoy special discounts and giveaways at Seongsu’s iconic cafes, restaurants and other places. We partnered with a total of 12 shops. We are set to join hands with more local stores for greater travel experiences for overseas holidaymakers,” a Creatrip official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.