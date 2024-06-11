[Herald Interview] North Sulawesi's links with Korea, win-win, says governor

Most Popular
-
1
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
2
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
3
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
-
4
US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
-
5
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
-
6
Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
-
7
North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
-
8
[KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
-
9
Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
-
10
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
[Herald Interview] North Sulawesi's links with Korea, win-win, says governorBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : June 11, 2024 - 13:59
North Sulawesi Gov. Olly Dondokambey cited links between North Sulawesi-South Korea as a win-win for both Indonesia and South Korea during an interview with The Korea Herald on Wednesday.
"Direct flights between Jeju and Manado, taking approximately four hours, are crucial. Indonesian citizens can visit Jeju without a visa, enhancing tourism and business travel," Dondokambey said referring to the strategic importance of direct flights between the two countries.
According to Dondokambey, a memorandum of understanding signed with South Korea’s leading budget airline Jeju Air on mutual development of tourism and creative economy in 2022 was a landmark agreement for North Sulawesi.
"Talks are also underway to enhance the role of Bitung Port, strategically positioned for trade with Korea," the two-term elected governor told The Korea Herald.
"This facilitates exports and imports, making North Sulawesi a significant hub in the region," he said.
North Sulawesi currently exports top products like coconut and coconut milk to Korea but Dondokambey invited potential Korean companies to take advantage of North Sulawesi’s Special Economic Zones.
“Daewoo Engineering & Construction, for example, built Ring Road 1 in Manado, significantly enhancing connectivity in the capital city,” noted the governor, highlighting Korean investment’s role in building infrastructure for the region.
“Many foreign investors target the Western part, but now if you think about the future, the Eastern region notably the North Sulawesi province is indeed a promising location," he underlined.
The Bitung Special Economic Zone covers 534 hectares, with 92.79 hectares owned by the North Sulawesi Provincial government and the remaining 441 hectares owned by the general public.
According to Dondokambey, the strategic location and infrastructure of Bitung Port and Sam Ratulangi International Airport serve as the hub of the Eastern region of Indonesia.
Growing ties
Meanwhile, Dondokambey also shared deep connections with South Korea and growing ties with Korea through frequent high-level visits such as the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Jeju Forum for Peace.
“Accompanying Indonesia's former President Megawati Sukarnoputri in 2022 for inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk Yeol, was a memorable experience," Dondokambey recalled.
"Cooperation with Korean regional governments such as sister provinces is already in progress," Dondokambey stated.
Introducing North Sulawesi's strategic location, a closer trip to South Korea in comparison from Jakarta, the current capital, also its unique cultural heritage, he said that the province was influenced by Dutch and Spanish colonial history, which resonates with Korea's appreciation for cultural diversity.
"We (North Sulawesi) offer a variety of culinary delights, including dishes similar to Korean cuisine. People from North Sulawesi often eat fish and fish-based products, similar to Koreans," said Dondokambey.
"There is a dish from Rita, my wife’s hometown, namely Sup Kuah Asam (Sour Broth Soup) which tastes identically to Jiritang, the Korean clear fish soup," he said.
The governor also stressed promoting a creative economy via music and film, inspired by the Korean Wave, and pledged support for young Indonesian talents like Dita Karang, who drew a crowd of 20,000 in Manado in 2022.
"It’s the right time for North Sulawesi, and we are committed to building not only a stronger partnership but also a closer friendship with Korea.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
Democratic Party takes key Assembly committee chair posts
-
S. Korea can be catalyst in unlocking Africa's mining: Eritrean President