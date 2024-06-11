Sweden recalls historical bonds with Korea

Johannes Andreasson, Charge d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy delivers remarks at Sweden Day at Grand Hyatt in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday.(Embasy of Sweden in Seoul)

Sweden marked its National Day on Wednesday, celebrating 501 years of independence since the election of King Gustav Vasa in 1523, and the 50th anniversary of Carl XVI Gustaf's reign, Sweden's longest-serving monarch.

Delivering remarks at the event, Johannes Andreasson, charge d'affaires at the Swedish Embassy, highlighted the deep historical ties between Sweden and Korea.

"We are celebrating 65 years of diplomatic relations, but our contacts date back over 300 years," said Andreasson referring to the first recorded meeting between Swedes and Koreans in Beijing on February 20, 1722, when Korean merchants attempted to meet a Swedish officer.

"But the Chinese guards accompanying the Koreans refused to let them and they were turned away. Two days later they came back, but again, to no avail,” recalled Andreasson.

“A lot has changed since then, and if nothing else, our merchants can now meet freely. And our relations have developed, not least in the area of security,” said Andreasson, emphasizing the evolving nature of Swedish-Korean relations, especially in security and economic cooperation.

He noted that Sweden's recent joining of NATO underscores the importance of closer ties between European and Asian democracies in the face of global challenges, citing Russia's war against Ukraine.

The event featured remarks about ongoing collaborations such as Swedish electric vehicles being powered by Korean batteries, green energy projects on Jeju Island, and a joint satellite launch planned for next year.

The embassy also highlighted Swedish creativity in K-pop and the deployment of Swedish weapon-locating systems on the Korean border.