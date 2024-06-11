[Herald Interview] Kazakh deputy minister hopes to boost economic diplomacy with Korea

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nazira Nurbayeva speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Nazira Nurbayeva, Kazakhstan’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, expressed a strong commitment to boosting economic diplomacy with South Korea to shape future potential and mutual benefits.

The term refers to promoting a state's economic interests through the use of economic tools in trade and investment, leveraging a comparative advantage to achieve specific foreign policy objectives.

"Kazakhstan has resources, low production costs and affordable utilities, while Korea brings technology and expertise."

"Our cooperation is natural," she told The Korea Herald in an interview, citing South Korea as one of the few countries in Asia with which Kazakhstan has enhanced strategic partnership agreements.

Kazakhstan and Korea established diplomatic relations in 1992, with embassies opening in 1993 and 1996. The two countries signed a strategic cooperation agreement in 2009.

Kazakhstan also opened a consulate general in Busan in 2022, and signed a bilateral bilateral Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF) in 2023 during Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun's visit to Kazakhstan.

Bilateral trade flow hit $6 billion in 2023, meaning South Korea is Kazakhstan's fourth-largest trade partner. South Korea was also the fifth-largest investor to Kazakhstan with $1.2 billion in direct investments in the same year, according to Nurbayeva.