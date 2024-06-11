More TV producers appear in front camera, star in own shows

More TV producers are appearing in front of the camera and gaining popularity as they take a more active role, rather than remaining behind the scenes.

From star producer Na Young-seok, who runs his show on Channel Fullmoon on YouTube, to the latest EBS show "PD Log," TV producers are embracing new roles as emcees or guests to add to the entertainment value.

In "Earth Arcade's Vroom Vroom" on tvN, Na entertains viewers by teasing the cast when they fail to win a game in the show. He also sometimes becomes the victim of his own pranks.

Na's YouTube channel, which boasts 6.46 million subscribers, is a platform not just for his shows, but is where he interacts with viewers through regular live chats. He hosts hourlong conversations where he invites TV celebrities.

Na also recently became the first producer to win the best male entertainer award at the Baeksang Arts Awards in May, beating out top comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Tak Jae-hoon.

Ongoing EBS documentary series "PD Log" does not feature any guests, instead it is the producers who explore a range of professions.

In the 15-part series, seven producers, ranging from three to 13 years of experience, are the main hosts of each episode and introduce viewers to the world of professions through their first-hand experience.