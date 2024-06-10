Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI

Seventeen's music video for "Maestro" (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen's music video for "Maestro" (Pledis Entertainment)

The K-pop industry has begun using artificial intelligence in making music videos and songs for K-pop artists in line with technological advancements. Seventeen, a world-renowned K-pop boy group, for instance, introduced the music video for their latest song, “Maestro,” last month with a scene created by AI. The music video makes its viewers question who is the real maestro, when the subject responsible for creation is unclear, in a world where virtually everything can be made with AI. Seventeen's Woozi, who has produced various hit singles for the group, said during a press conference introducing the group’s “17 Is Right Here” album in Seoul last month, that he has experience experimenting with AI while creating music. “We practiced making songs with AI, as we want to develop along with technology rather than complain about it. Through these experiments, we discovered the strengths and weaknesses of composing music with AI," said Woozi. "We also contemplate how to protect our musical identity in this world where AI can create music," he said.

Aespa's music video for "Supernova" (Screenshot from YouTube)

Aespa, a K-pop girl group, also used AI in the music video for their latest song, “Supernova,” the lead track of their first LP released on May 27. In the music video, there is a close-up scene in which aespa members are singing, with only their mouths moving unnaturally. “We did not expect such a scene. This got us thinking about AI as these days, cover songs created by AI are popular on social media. But I still think AI cannot perfectly imitate a person’s facial expression or emotions,” said Ningning of aespa during a press conference introducing their first LP in Seoul on May 27. SM founder and former chief producer Lee Soo-man also spoke about the applications of AI in K-pop during his keynote speech at the General Assembly of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers in Seoul on May 30. “AI will help K-pop connect with its fans around the world. It’s a convergence of culture and technology that I’ve been talking about for a while now, and it will allow deeper engagement between celebrities and 'prosumers,' or fans,” Lee said.

Midnatt's music video for "Masquerade" (Screenshot from YouTube)