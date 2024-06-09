Sci-fi drama, thriller, occult comedy films coming to cinema in June

Three movies of distinctive genres are coming to the cinema in June, in the hope of gaining attraction by avoiding the summer blockbuster season which falls in July and August.

On June 5, director Kim Tae-yong’s sci-fi drama flick “Wonderland” hit local theaters. After his romance drama “Late Autumn” (2010), he has returned with a cast as impressive as his previous feature film.

“Wonderland,” starring Tang Wei, Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-sik, revolves around people reuniting through AI in a simulated virtual world called Wonderland.

The movie unfolds in an omnibus style, portraying stories of three different human relationships, including the story of Jeong-in (Suzy), a Wonderland user, who gets confused as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up in the hospital.