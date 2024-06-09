Sci-fi drama, thriller, occult comedy films coming to cinema in June

Most Popular
Sci-fi drama, thriller, occult comedy films coming to cinema in JuneBy Kim Da-sol
Published : June 9, 2024 - 11:34
Three movies of distinctive genres are coming to the cinema in June, in the hope of gaining attraction by avoiding the summer blockbuster season which falls in July and August.
On June 5, director Kim Tae-yong’s sci-fi drama flick “Wonderland” hit local theaters. After his romance drama “Late Autumn” (2010), he has returned with a cast as impressive as his previous feature film.
“Wonderland,” starring Tang Wei, Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-sik, revolves around people reuniting through AI in a simulated virtual world called Wonderland.
The movie unfolds in an omnibus style, portraying stories of three different human relationships, including the story of Jeong-in (Suzy), a Wonderland user, who gets confused as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up in the hospital.
On June 21, director Kim Sung-han’s action thriller “Hijacking 1971” is slated to hit local theaters. The movie, starring Ha Jung-woo (“Saint Narcotics”), Yeo Jin-goo (“The Crowned Clown”), Sung Dong-il (“Reply” series) and Chae Soo-bin (“Sweet and Sour”), depicts the in-flight emergency based on the real-life airplane hijacking incident from 1971.
The movie not only offers action-packed moments taking place on the plane but also romantic comedy and even fantasy storylines, according to the director.
Veteran actor Sung Dong-il plays Gyu-sik, the chief pilot who leads and supports Tae-in, played by Ha Jung-woo. The two actors appeared in “Take Off” (2009).
A comedy occult flick “Handsome Guys,” starring Lee Sung-min (“Reborn Rich”) and Lee Hee-jun (“A Killer Paradox”), comes to the cinema on June 26.
The movie tells the story of two friends who decide to move to a new house in a rural area where they find themselves the awakening of an evil spirit in the basement.
“Handsome Guys” director Nam Dong-hyup noted that his movie is rife with comedic scenes and also incorporates a Hollywood style, setting itself apart from the recent occult box office hit “Exhuma.”
