[Graphic News] Instagram overtakes Naver as 3rd most popular mobile app in S. Korea

Photo-sharing app Instagram overtook Naver, the nation’s leading internet portal, as the third most popular mobile app in South Korea in terms of usage time last month, industry data showed.

South Koreans spent a combined 20.9 billion minutes on Instagram in April, according to data from mobile market research firm Wiseapp Retail Goods.

It marked the first time Instagram outstripped Naver to become the third most used smartphone app here since Wiseapp began compiling such data in March 2016. People in South Korea collectively spent 20 billion minutes on Naver in April.

The global video streaming platform YouTube was the application used for the longest last month at 102.1 billion minutes, trailed by KakaoTalk, South Korea’s top mobile messenger, at 32.5 billion minutes.

Wiseapp said South Koreans are spending more time on social media, noting the usage time of Instagram increased by more than 5 billion minutes over the past year. (Yonhap)