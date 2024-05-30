Kazen's new look powers HD Hyundai Oilbank's premium push

HD Hyundai Oil Bank is stepping up its focus on the premium gasoline market with an updated brand design and slogan for Kazen, its flagship high-end gasoline product.

The new design, launched in May, aims to improve readability and create a strong, dynamic impression. It will be rolled out across all HD Hyundai Oil Bank gas stations nationwide.

The Kazen boasts an octane rating of over 100, exceeding legal standards. This high-octane fuel is crucial for preventing engine knocking and optimizing performance in high-powered luxury vehicles. The name Kazen merges "Kaiser," meaning emperor, and "Zenith," meaning the peak or best.

Since 2019, HD Hyundai Oil Bank has exclusively supplied Kazen to the Super Race Championship, Korea's largest motorsports event. In April, the company signed a sponsorship agreement with Team HMC, an amateur racing team participating in the Hyundai N Festival, which includes celebrities like comedian Yang Sang-guk and actor Choi Jae-yoon.

“We’re ramping up our advertising and sponsorships at top motorsports events to spotlight our premium gasoline and connect with automotive enthusiasts,” said an HD Hyundai Oil Bank official.

Since its rebranding in 2020, Kazen has seen a fivefold increase in sales, and is now available at 370 gas stations nationwide. The company has also expanded its premium lineup with Ultra Kazen, an ultra-high-grade gasoline, and Ultra Diesel, a diesel product enhanced with advanced additives for better engine performance.