KTO, T1 mark Visit Korea Year campaign with LoL match

Marking the Visit Korea Year 2023-24 campaign, the Korea Tourism Organization and South Korean esports powerhouse team T1, are hosting the first-ever home and away match of League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) on June 29.

LCK, the most popular esports competition in South Korea, had not adopted any hometown team since its launch in 2012.

While the regular season is held in LoL Park, the stadium for LCK in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, some of the friendly matches, special events and the LCK finals take place in the greater Seoul area.

Hoping to provide a better esports experience, push Korean League of Legends culture forward and attract more fans, T1 proposed holding the first LoL home game, called "T1 Home Ground."

LCK and KT Rolster -- T1’s scheduled opponent on June 29 -- agreed to take their match to Goyang Sono Arena in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Though the match will be organized by home team T1, LCK officials and referees will take charge of the game, as it is one of the official matches in the LCK 2024 Summer tournament.

According to T1, the stadium will have an “exciting zone” (direct translation), where spectators can get close to the players.

T1 is scheduled to unfurl an enormous crowd flag at the event and unleash a card stunt to entertain fans.

Spectators can explore T1 merchandise shops and purchase some of the unique items that are made to celebrate the first-ever T1 home game.

Detailed information about the date and ticket price is yet to be announced.