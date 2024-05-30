Byeon Woo-seok’s debut film ‘Soulmate’ back in cinemas

Most Popular
Byeon Woo-seok’s debut film ‘Soulmate’ back in cinemasBy Kim Da-sol
Published : May 30, 2024 - 14:43
Thanks to the skyrocketing popularity of TV series “Lovely Runner” and its lead actor Byeon Woo-seok, local multiplex chain CGV is bringing back Byeon’s debut film “Soulmate.”
Starting Friday, 21 CGV cinemas across the countries will screen “Soulmate” which premiered in March 2023. A special edition of the movie poster will be given to moviegoers on a first-come first-served basis.
Fourteen more CGV theaters including those in Gangneung, Mokpo and Jeju will start screening “Soulmate” from Saturday.
A romance drama flick,“Soulmate" centers on the friendship of two friends Mi-so (Kim Da-mi) and Ha-eun (Jeon So-nee) since the age of 11 and their coming-of-age story as they meet another friend Jin-woo (Byeon).
Byeon plays Ha-eun’s first love, Jin-woo, who draws both Mi-so and Ha-eun with his warm-hearted charm.
The movie is a Korean remake of a 2016 Chinese film of the same title by Derek Tsang, featuring Sandra Ma.
“Soulmate” garnered attention for featuring two young up-and-coming actors Kim Da-mi (“Itaewon Class”) and Jeon So-nee (“Encounter”) and managed to garner some 240,000 admissions.
“We have scheduled this special screening after receiving requests from fans who wanted to watch Byeon’s debut film at the theater. Some of the theaters have seen tickets sell out,” said an official from CGV.
