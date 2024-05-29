Popular Korean webtoons to be remade into international TV series

"Take Me, I'm Yours" (Line Manga official X account) "Take Me, I'm Yours" (Line Manga official X account)

Popular Korean webtoons are set to be adapted into international drama series, riding high on the webtoons' appeal to global audiences and the widespread perception that webtoon-based content is entertaining. The Naver romance webtoon series "Take Me, I'm Yours" will be remade as a Japanese drama series and broadcast on Nippon Television Network starting July 5, according to Naver Webtoon. Titled "With Me," (translated) the series, which was produced by Nippon Television Network, will star Japanese actors Maeda Gouki and Kubota Sayu as main leads. "Take Me, I'm Yours" tells the story of Chan-yang, who is unexpectedly forced to live with the spirit of a chaebol heir. The webtoon series is currently available on Line Manga, Naver Webtoon’s Japanese platform. As of the third week of May, the series logged more than 16 million views on Line Manga.

"Aqua Man" (Kakao Webtoon) "Aqua Man" (Kakao Webtoon)

Kakao Webtoon series "Aqua Man" is also set to be remade into a Japanese drama series, to be broadcast in 2025. "Aqua Man" follows the story of Na-ru and his friend Sung-joon, who harbors feelings for Na-ru. The webtoon series, which was serialized in Korea from 2016 to 2019, logged more than 200 million cumulative views. Kakao Entertainment is scheduled to collaborate with Fuji Television Network to develop the drama series, with Fuji Television Network responsible for the onsite production. The drama is set to be broadcast on Fuji TV and streamed on the Japanese streaming platform FOD, in 2025.

"Nth Romance" (Kakao Webtoon) "Nth Romance" (Kakao Webtoon)