[Graphic News] Cristiano Ronaldo named world’s highest-paid athlete

[Graphic News] Cristiano Ronaldo named world’s highest-paid athleteBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 29, 2024 - 08:00
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the highest-paid athlete over the past year, according to the Forbes article, “The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2024.” The Portuguese soccer superstar earned $260 million between May 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024.
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who made headlines with his move from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in December 2023, ranked second with $218 million in earnings.
In third place was Argentina’s Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, with $135 million. NBA stars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks followed in fourth and fifth places, earning $128 million and $111 million, respectively.
