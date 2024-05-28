Korean shows most-viewed of Netflix's non-English titles: report

A scene from "King the Land," starring Lim Yoon-a (left) and Lee Jun-ho (JTBC)

Among non-English content streamed on Netflix during the second half of 2023, Korean shows were watched the most, according to a Netflix report.

"What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report" released Friday, showed that non-English content accounted for some 30 percent of all viewing on Netflix.

Titles in Korean (9 percent), Spanish (7 percent) and Japanese (5 percent) captured the largest shares of viewership outside of English, respectively.

Among Korean series, JTBC's romance series "King the Land" (2023), Netflix original series "Mask Girl" (2023) and "Celebrity" (2023) recorded the highest views out of all Korean series streamed in the latter half of 2023, with the titles logging 33 million, 18.5 million and 18.3 million views, respectively.

According to Netflix, views refer to the total hours viewed divided by the runtime.

Globally, in the latter half of 2023, anime-inspired live action series "One Piece: Season 1" ranked first with 71 million views, followed by Netflix's German miniseries "Dear Child" (52 million views) and Netflix original series "Who is Erin Carter?" (50.1 million views).