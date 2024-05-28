[Herald Review] Doyoung of NCT portrays youth in his first standalone concert

Most Popular
[Herald Review] Doyoung of NCT portrays youth in his first standalone concertBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 28, 2024 - 14:42
Inside one of the many semi-transparent cubicles representing city skyscrapers, Doyoung of NCT appeared in a glittering white jacket and pants singing “Beginning,” a B-side track from his first solo album “Youth.”
His mellow voice quickly mesmerized around 3,500 people gathered at Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Palace on Monday for the final performance of Doyoung’s three-day concert, “Dear Youth.”
Doyoung’s first-ever standalone concert held from Saturday to Monday, also marked the beginning of his first solo Asia tour.
His next stops are Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya, Hongkong, Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo and Jakarta.
“Through my first solo album, I shared what my youth is like. Through this concert, I want to present all kinds of emotions, including love and sympathy, that can be felt during youth," said Doyoung as he introduced his concert. "I hope that at least one stage stays in your mind as a meaningful memory of your youth when you get back home after the show,” he said.
The small and simple stage helped the audience concentrate solely on the artist’s performance.
A five-piece live band accompanied the singer onstage.
The setlist of 23 songs included tracks from Doyoung’s first solo album, original soundtracks and duet songs.
He also covered legendary Korean ballad singer Lee Moon-sae’s “Midnight Flying,” which accentuated Doyoung’s clear and bright vocals.
“This is the one and only cover song in this concert. When I was planning this concert, I wanted this part of the show to be a moment for you to get to know each other. That’s why I asked you to say 'hello' and make finger hearts to those sitting next to you,” said Doyoung.
During the ballads section, he asked the audience to fully immerse themselves in the songs without having to cheer or sing along.
Sitting on a stool, Doyoung sang ballad numbers “A Little More,” “Rewind” and “Warmth.”
Doyoung did not forget to include a medley of hit songs by K-pop act NCT, which he is a member of.
He performed the acoustic versions of NCT’s singles such as “Sticker” and “Baggy Jeans” which drove the audience -- mostly NCT fans -- into a frenzy.
The concert reached its climax as Doyoung performed “Little Light,” the lead track of his “Youth” album, while playing the piano.
Near the concert’s end, the artist thanked the people who made the concert possible.
“A staff member from SM Entertainment who has been with me through every meaningful moment such as my first meeting with SM, when I signed with the agency and when my debut date was decided, is here. I’ve become a beloved artist thanks to this person,” said Doyoung.
“Now the next song will be my closing remark. I contemplated how to genuinely deliver what I want to say to you guys, and I thought this song was the best way to do it.”
He then performed “Dear,” a self-written unreleased song performed for the first time on stage at the concert.
