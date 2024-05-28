Turkmenistan honors Magtymguly Fragi in Seoul

Turkmenistan Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev delivers remarks at an event honoring Magtymguly Fragi, a prominent poet and philosopher of the East, on his 300th anniversary at Yongsan Art Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald). Turkmenistan Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev delivers remarks at an event honoring Magtymguly Fragi, a prominent poet and philosopher of the East, on his 300th anniversary at Yongsan Art Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald).

The Turkmenistan Embassy in Seoul honored Magtymguly Fragi, a prominent poet and philosopher of the East, celebrating the 300th anniversary of his birth on May 14. Hosting a conference and exhibition, the embassy showcased Fragi's profound impact on Turkmen cultural heritage. Delivering remarks at the event, Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev heralded the poet and philosopher as a beacon of Turkmen literary tradition and philosophy who shaped cultural discourse. Turkmenistan declared 2024 the year of “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi." Turkmenistan's proposal to celebrate the 300th anniversary of poet Magtymguly Fragi's birth was added to UNESCO's list of significant dates for joint celebration in 2024-2025, said Durdyyev. The inclusion was announced during the 42nd session of UNESCO's General Conference on November 21, 2023.

A painting on Magtymguly Fragi , prominent poet and philosopher of the East is being showcased by Embassy of Turkmenistan at an event marking his 300th anniversary at Yongsan Art Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald). A painting on Magtymguly Fragi , prominent poet and philosopher of the East is being showcased by Embassy of Turkmenistan at an event marking his 300th anniversary at Yongsan Art Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald).

“Magtymguly Fragi is considered a poet who lived not only in books but also in hearts,” said Durdyyev, reiterating the widespread recognition of the poet-thinker’s philosophical tenets, rooted in peace, humanism and justice across diverse cultures around the world. Magtymguly Fragi’s writings depict dreams of statehood, independence and unity, and seek to inspire a profound love for the homeland and a powerful state in every citizen. His writings aim to instill high moral values in future generations, encouraging them to become educated, skilled professionals dedicated to performing good deeds for the country, its people and humanity. “His words are valuable for every person living in this world," stressed the ambassador, clarifying that the poet-thinker’s lines disseminate a philosophy of hopefulness and confidence.

“He is a poet who decorates every word with meaning and takes a place in hearts,” added Durdyyev. The exhibition showcased various facets of Fragi's life and work, featuring paintings, publications, traditional Turkmen clothing, handicrafts and books authored by President and Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov including "“Anau – culture from the depths of millennia," which offered insights into Turkmen cultural heritage.

