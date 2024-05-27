[Graphic News] Decline in adoption continues: Just 229 children find new homes last year

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
-
2
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
5
S. Korea's exports set to maintain growth in May: trade minister
-
6
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
7
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
8
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
-
9
Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row
-
10
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
[Graphic News] Decline in adoption continues: Just 229 children find new homes last yearBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 28, 2024 - 08:00
Last year, a total of 229 children found new homes through both domestic and international adoption, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. This figure marks a decline for the fourth consecutive year, with 150 children adopted domestically and 79 adopted internationally. The cumulative number of adopted children now stands at 249,959.
In domestic adoption, 89 girls and 61 boys were adopted, though the proportion of girls saw a slight decrease of 4.9 percent compared to the previous year. The majority of adoptees were between under 3 months to under 1 year old, with 75 in this age group, followed by under age 1 to under 3, with 58.
For international adoption, boys outnumbered girls, with 53 boys and 26 girls, and the majority were under 1 to under 3 years old.
The primary reason given for putting children up for adoption was unmarried mothers, accounting for 72.9 percent of cases. Abandoned children made up 23.6 percent, while family breakdowns due to divorce or parental death accounted for 3.5 percent.
More from Headlines
-
South Korean military finds wreckage of North Korea’s 2nd spy satellite in sea
-
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm