Indian embassy to hold festivities for Yoga day

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
-
2
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
5
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
6
Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row
-
7
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
-
8
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
9
[Africa Forum] Traditional Korean, African dances celebrate ties
-
10
Financially active women bear fewer children, report finds
Indian embassy to hold festivities for Yoga dayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : May 27, 2024 - 22:25
Indian Embassy in Seoul will hold festivities across the country to celebrate the International Day of Yoga slated for June 21.
The International Day of Yoga was designated by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 69/131 and received endorsement from a record 175 member states in 2014.
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the 10th International Day of Yoga on Thursday, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar introduced yoga as an ancient heritage from India, that embodies the unity of mind and body, as well as thought and action.
“Yoga is a way to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” said Kumar noting yoga’s transcendence across geographical, cultural and temporal boundaries, that touches the lives of millions around the world, including in Korea.
Kumar acknowledges yoga as a living bridge connecting India and Korea, along with other shared cultural heritage elements like Buddhism.
Buddhism, originating in India, is believed to have been introduced to Korea in the 4th century during the Three Kingdoms period and subsequently transmitted to Japan.
International Day of Yoga in Korea this year will hold sessions on Nami Island (June 8) and Jeju Island (June 15), in Seoul and Miryang (June 22), and Busan (June 23), said the embassy in a press release Thursday.
Yoga is an ancient heritage from India, believed to have originated 3,000 years ago. The practice of yoga, encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual aspects, was codified in the Yoga Sutras of sage Patanjali around 200 BC, read the release.
The release emphasized the advantages of regular yoga practice, citing benefits like enhanced flexibility, strength, balance, spiritual growth and self-awareness. It suggested using techniques such as pranayama and meditation to promote mental calmness and develop emotional resilience.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security
-
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm