Indian embassy to hold festivities for Yoga day

Indian Ambbassador to Korea Amit Kumar speaks at a press briefing ahead of the tenth International Day of Yoga at Indian Embassy in Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday.

Indian Embassy in Seoul will hold festivities across the country to celebrate the International Day of Yoga slated for June 21.

The International Day of Yoga was designated by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 69/131 and received endorsement from a record 175 member states in 2014.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the 10th International Day of Yoga on Thursday, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar introduced yoga as an ancient heritage from India, that embodies the unity of mind and body, as well as thought and action.

“Yoga is a way to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” said Kumar noting yoga’s transcendence across geographical, cultural and temporal boundaries, that touches the lives of millions around the world, including in Korea.

Kumar acknowledges yoga as a living bridge connecting India and Korea, along with other shared cultural heritage elements like Buddhism.

Buddhism, originating in India, is believed to have been introduced to Korea in the 4th century during the Three Kingdoms period and subsequently transmitted to Japan.

International Day of Yoga in Korea this year will hold sessions on Nami Island (June 8) and Jeju Island (June 15), in Seoul and Miryang (June 22), and Busan (June 23), said the embassy in a press release Thursday.

Yoga is an ancient heritage from India, believed to have originated 3,000 years ago. The practice of yoga, encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual aspects, was codified in the Yoga Sutras of sage Patanjali around 200 BC, read the release.

The release emphasized the advantages of regular yoga practice, citing benefits like enhanced flexibility, strength, balance, spiritual growth and self-awareness. It suggested using techniques such as pranayama and meditation to promote mental calmness and develop emotional resilience.