'Handsome Guys' to depict Hollywood occult vibe

South Korean comedy occult flick "Handsome Guys," starring veteran actors Lee Hee-jun and Lee Sung-min, will set itself apart from recent occult box office hit "Exhuma" by incorporating a Hollywood occult vibe, alongside a narrative rife with comedic scenes, said the director, Monday.

"Handsome Guys" tells the story of Jae-pil (played by Lee Sung-min) and Sang-gu (played by Lee Hee-jun), two friends who decide to move to a new house in a rural area. In there, they discover an evil spirit sealed in the basement.

The plot of "Handsome Guys," which involves the awakening of an evil spirit, is reminiscent of the plot of recent box office megahit "Exhuma," where a spirit sealed in a coffin is released through exhumation. Addressing this comparison, "Handsome Guys" director Nam Dong-hyup noted that his movie sets itself apart from "Exhuma" by conveying the atmosphere of an American occult film.

"Recently, 'Exhuma' has been a hot topic here. If 'Exhuma' had a strong K-occult feel, 'Handsome Guys' has an American Hollywood occult vibe. We aimed to capture the tone and atmosphere of American comedies from the '80s and '90s in 'Handsome Guys,'" said Nam said during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Monday. After working as an assistant director for a number of commercial movies such as "Penny pinchers" (2011) and "High Society," (2018) "Handsome Guys" marks Nam's debut as a film director.