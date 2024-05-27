[Herald Review] Shinee wraps up 6th world tour with Onew back from hiatus

Last day of Shinee's three-day encore concert "Perfect Illumination: Shinee’s Back” held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Sunday (SM Entertainment)

As K-pop veteran Shinee's final encore concert began Sunday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, the giant LED screens showed video art of the boy band's silhouette. When the mid-section of the LED screens lowered, they revealed the main stage with Onew, Minho, Key and Taemin. The members kicked off the final performance of their three-day encore concert, "Perfect Illumination: Shinee’s Back," with their mega-hit singles “Clue” and "Sherlock."

The encore concert, held from Friday to Sunday, also marked the finale of the group's sixth world tour, which began on June 23, 2023, in Seoul. The boy band toured Singapore, Hong Kong and four cities in Japan -- Saitama, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo.

From Friday to Sunday, around 30,000 fans gathered at the venue to watch the group boast their powerful performance and vocal skills as K-pop artists with more than 15 years of experience.

When performing “Satellite,” a Side-B track of the group’s eighth full-length album, the main stage slowly moved toward the center of the venue to allow Shinee to get closer to their fans.

“Shinee World (fandom name) did you miss us? We missed you too,” said Minho of Shinee.

“This is the last day of our concert. Today we are going to enjoy as if there is no tomorrow, and we hope you do so, too. Those of you watching us from home should also join us by enjoying the show to the fullest,” said Taemin of Shinee.

Sunday’s show was also live-streamed via online streaming platforms Beyond Live and Weverse for global fans.

Shinee brought variation to the stages by using stand mics for the choreography of “Dream Girl” and chairs for “Good Evening.”

During a short dance performance by the SM dance crew, Shinee changed into grayish camouflage patterned outfits for the show’s second section.

Minho and Taemin showed off their abs when performing “Don’t Call Me,” a hip-hop-based dance song and “Body Rhythm,” a reggae genre dance song, making their fans go crazy.

The artists’ performance was so energetic that Key of Shinee’s head microphone broke in the middle of “Don’t Call Me.”

Onew of Shinee led the concert to its climax with his explosive vocal singing “Everybody.”

Cheers from the audience rose to an earsplitting level, and confetti exploded, making the concert feel like a festival.