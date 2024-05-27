[Herald Review] Shinee wraps up 6th world tour with Onew back from hiatus

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] US crackdown on Chinese connected vehicles unsettles Korea
-
2
Battle of petitions is latest in Hybe-Ador dispute
-
3
South Korea, China to open channel on security, resume FTA talks
-
4
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite before June 4: Kyodo
-
5
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
6
Yoon, Kishida agree on close communication over Naver's Line app row
-
7
Star dog trainer faces workplace bullying claims
-
8
[Africa Forum] Traditional Korean, African dances celebrate ties
-
9
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security efforts
-
10
KRX CEO pledges to turn Korea discount into premium
[Herald Review] Shinee wraps up 6th world tour with Onew back from hiatusBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 27, 2024 - 14:57
As K-pop veteran Shinee's final encore concert began Sunday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, the giant LED screens showed video art of the boy band's silhouette. When the mid-section of the LED screens lowered, they revealed the main stage with Onew, Minho, Key and Taemin. The members kicked off the final performance of their three-day encore concert, "Perfect Illumination: Shinee’s Back," with their mega-hit singles “Clue” and "Sherlock."
The encore concert, held from Friday to Sunday, also marked the finale of the group's sixth world tour, which began on June 23, 2023, in Seoul. The boy band toured Singapore, Hong Kong and four cities in Japan -- Saitama, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo.
From Friday to Sunday, around 30,000 fans gathered at the venue to watch the group boast their powerful performance and vocal skills as K-pop artists with more than 15 years of experience.
When performing “Satellite,” a Side-B track of the group’s eighth full-length album, the main stage slowly moved toward the center of the venue to allow Shinee to get closer to their fans.
“Shinee World (fandom name) did you miss us? We missed you too,” said Minho of Shinee.
“This is the last day of our concert. Today we are going to enjoy as if there is no tomorrow, and we hope you do so, too. Those of you watching us from home should also join us by enjoying the show to the fullest,” said Taemin of Shinee.
Sunday’s show was also live-streamed via online streaming platforms Beyond Live and Weverse for global fans.
Shinee brought variation to the stages by using stand mics for the choreography of “Dream Girl” and chairs for “Good Evening.”
During a short dance performance by the SM dance crew, Shinee changed into grayish camouflage patterned outfits for the show’s second section.
Minho and Taemin showed off their abs when performing “Don’t Call Me,” a hip-hop-based dance song and “Body Rhythm,” a reggae genre dance song, making their fans go crazy.
The artists’ performance was so energetic that Key of Shinee’s head microphone broke in the middle of “Don’t Call Me.”
Onew of Shinee led the concert to its climax with his explosive vocal singing “Everybody.”
Cheers from the audience rose to an earsplitting level, and confetti exploded, making the concert feel like a festival.
Shinee then charmed its audience with mellow songs such as “Replay,” “Love Like Oxygen” and “Aside.”
The members created a heartwarming scene by making a group hug at the end of “Aside.”
When the concert neared its end, Shinee’s fans surprised the artists by holding up their phones with flashlights on.
Taemin was brought to tears when singing “An Encore,” the last song on its set list of 21 songs.
“I got emotional because I was thinking about Jonghyun before getting up on stage for ‘An Encore’ and then I saw the flashlight. It felt as if I was dreaming,” said Taemin.
“Thank you for lighting up our lives. Because of your support, our journey continues to shine. Doing this concert, made me think of Jonghyun a lot. I always think that he is with us. We will always be a group of five,” said Key of Shinee.
Shinee debuted as a quintet comprising Onew, Minho, Key, Taemin and the late Jonghyun in 2008.
Jonghyun passed away in 2017.
This concert marked Onew's return to the group after a year of break due to health issues.
“Thank you for waiting for me. Because of you guys and our bandmates, I was able to return healthy back on stage. I missed you and I love you,” said Onew.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders agree to revive 3-way cooperation, reaffirm security
-
Korea ushers in new space era with KASA launch
-
S. Korea flies fighters near border over N. Korean spy satellite alarm