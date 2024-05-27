HiKR Ground to turn into Faker Temple

HiKR Ground, a promotional hall for Korean tourism located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, is to turn into a shrine to the living esports legend Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok from May 29 to June 16.

Faker was crowned the first ever inductee to the Hall of Legends with his mastery of League of Legends, numerous contributions to the sport and by inspiring millions of esports fans across the globe.

Hall of Legends is the League of Legends hall of fame that was introduced by Riot Games, the company behind the title, this year.

Celebrating the 28-year-old player’s stunning accomplishment, the five-story building of HiKR Ground will present programs and hands-on activities for fans.

While the first floor beckons tourists with a statue of Faker in his iconic “thumbs up” pose, the second floor features a special photo booth with a unique frame, Faker-themed quiz zone and an opportunity to play an “immortalized legend Ahri skin,” an in-game custom item yet to be made available to the public.