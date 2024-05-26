[Herald Interview] SM subsidiary KMR aims to broaden K-pop spectrum

Even as K-pop giant Hybe’s multilabel system is being tested by the ongoing feud with the CEO of one of its subsidiaries, Ador’s Min Hee-jin, the longest-standing K-pop agency, SM Entertainment is forging ahead with establishing its own multilabel system, dubbed “SM 3.0.”

SM 3.0 focuses on broadening the spectrum of K-pop, according to Choi Jin-suk, global A&R executive of Kreation Music Rights (KMR), a music publishing subsidiary of SM Entertainment.

“Within KMR there are various CICs, including Smashhit, led by chief producer Kangta, The Hub and Monotree. Each producing company has unique musical characteristics and the synergy created by its producers is unique. This will be the basis of our effort to offer our listeners a broad spectrum of music,” said Choi in an interview with The Korea Herald.

KMR was launched last September as part of the SM 3.0 project.

As of May 2024, KMR has amassed some 150 songwriters, making it the largest company of its kind in the K-pop industry.

Choi introduces KMR as a place for nurturing musical inspiration, where music producers can freely communicate about music.

“We make music together, listen to each other’s work and give genuine feedback. I am trying to build a community of music producers here," he said, adding, "I want music producers to share their enthusiasm and create an environment of co-prosperity.”

Choi is also a music producer with 70 No. 1 placements on various Billboard charts. His recent works include NCT U’s “Baggy Jeans,” aespa’s “Spicy” and NCT 127’s “Simon Says.”