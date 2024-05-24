NewJeans drops new album amid Hybe-Ador dispute

Girl group NewJeans is releasing a new single amid their label's dispute with its parent company.

“How Sweet” was released at 1 p.m. on Friday. It was their first release in 10 months and the single includes the title track “How Sweet,” the pre-released track “Bubble Gum,” and instrumental versions of both songs.

The title track is a lively song based on Miami Bass, according to their agency Ador. In a press release, the NewJeans members described the new song "a song that will become more charming as you listen to it over and over."

"The song, choreography, and styling all introduce a new style. We practiced the choreography diligently, so please enjoy it along with the dance," the members said according to Ador.

“Bubble Gum,” with its city pop vibe, has drawn attention with its music video that beautifully captures the five members playing by the summer beach.

The music video for “How Sweet” is set to be released three hours after the album. Following this, NewJeans will perform on KBS 2TV’s Music Bank and release a performance video.

Meanwhile, Ador's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 31 is expected to be a turning point for NewJeans' future activities. There is a high likelihood that Hybe, which holds an 80 percent stake in Ador, will dismiss CEO Min Hee-jin at the meeting. Min has filed for an injunction to prevent Hybe from exercising its voting rights, but the court's decision is still pending.

In addition to NewJeans members, other Ador employees who have worked with CEO Min have also submitted petitions opposing her dismissal.

Furthermore, according to local news media on Thursday, NewJeans' official fan club, Bunnies, has also submitted a petition opposing Min's dismissal. "We understand that until a final legal conclusion regarding the allegations against CEO Min Hee-jin comes out, the terms of the contract between the parties should be respected and CEO Min Hee-jin's position should be maintained. This is the wish of the NewJeans members, and our desire to support NewJeans aligns with this,” stated the fan club in the petition.