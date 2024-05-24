‘Escape’ featuring Lee Je-hoon, Koo Kyo-hwan to open in July

The action thriller “Escape” featuring Lee Je-hoon and Koo Kyo-hwan confirmed its local theatrical release for July 3. The movie will hit theaters in North America on July 5.

The movie, helmed by Lee Jong-pil behind “Samjin Company” (2020), “The Man from Nowhere” (2010) and “Hindsight” (2011), revolves around two North Korean soldiers – Gyu-nam (played by Lee) who wants to defect for a better future and Hyun-sang (played by Koo) who chases after Gyu-nam. Rising star Hong Xa-bin appears as Gyu-nam’s comrade Dong-hyuk who also wants to flee the country.

In a 1-minute-long teaser revealed Friday, Gyu-nam and Dong-hyuk are seen running in inky darkness toward the end of the cliff. Behind them is Hyun-sang who is trying every possible way and means to track them down, muttering a line that says “Do you think the South is nothing but a paradise? There is no such paradise in the world.”

According to the movie distributor Plus M Entertainment, “Escape” has been sold to overseas countries in North America, Europe and Asia and is confirmed for theatrical releases this year.